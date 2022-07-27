Russia Says Gazprom Supplying EU With 'as Much Gas As Possible' Amid 'energy War' Claims

The Kremlin on Tuesday, July 26, claimed that Russia's state corporation Gazprom has been supplying "as much gas as possible" to the EU as per the demand, contradicting claims that Russia is waging an "energy war" in Europe. Press Secretary of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, on Tuesday iterated that it would be "wrong" to consider linking the reduced volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe with sanctions. Peskov's remarks came as Russia reduced the gas supply to the EU, making the export much costlier and harder for the bloc to fill up the storage ahead of harsh winters.

'A completely wrong link', says Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had also earlier stated at a conference that the future of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which the Kremlin said was under maintenance, would depend on gas demand in Europe and the sanctions. But Peskov on Tuesday contradicted such claims, saying, "This is a completely wrong link." Putin's spokesperson iterated that is a decision wholly of state corporation Gazprom, the gas supplier of EU, to export as much gas as necessary and "as much as possible."

“We know that now the technical capabilities for pumping have become smaller, they have narrowed, because the process of maintaining various units is extremely for those restrictions and sanctions that Europe has introduced, namely the European Union," Press Secretary of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov stressed.

Peskov refused that it was a retaliatory measure on part of Russia to shrink the gas supply to the EU. "Sanctions do not make it possible to promptly perform maintenance, change spare parts, perform major repairs and other routine maintenance on the equipment necessary for pumping," he asserted. He then emphasised that the maintenance work is carried out by Gazprom and that it is the company's will to be able to allow Europe to "pump more."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had warned last week that the EU "must be prepared" for a total cut-off of Russian gas, adding that the scenario could turn into a reality "sooner or later." The European Commission head also urged the bloc to phase out Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition. "By acting as a Union, Europe can do it faster," the commission said. Meanwhile, Von der Leyen denounced Russia for what she described as "weaponising its gas supplies".

"We need to prepare now for further disruptions - including for a complete stop of Russian gas deliveries. Today we present the “Save gas for a safe winter” package. It will help us to save 15% of annual gas consumption," The European Commission President said at a press briefing.