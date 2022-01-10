Russia Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO; Will Hear US Side

Before Moscow was set to meet with the US, NATO over security proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the upcoming talks with Washington in Geneva should be about Ukraine’s non-joining NATO. US and Russia will meet in Geneva on Monday and on Sunday evening, Ryabkov had met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva.

Ryabkov said that even though Russia is ready to hear what the United States has to say about the military about the non-deployment of missiles on the territory of Ukraine, a constructive dialogue is only possible in the border context of revising the decisions on Ukraine’s future with the alliance. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told Sputnik, “We will listen to what they have to say [at the Geneva talks]. But ... this needs to be put into a broader context: are they ready to ensure that the decision of the 2008..."

“[NATO] summit is withdrawn, are they ready to give legal guarantees that this country, as well as other countries — a well-known list exists — that they will not join NATO? This is an open question,” he added, as per the report.

Ryabkov said that Washington was uncomfortable discussing security guarantees in a bilateral format. He told Sputnik, “They [US] find it uncomfortable to hold bilateral dialogue with us, because they feel behind them the eyes and ears of the most anti-Russian group within NATO”.

Meanwhile, the discussions between American and Russian diplomats, according to Ryabkov, were difficult but businesslike. Regarding his talks with Sherman, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told the news agency, “The conversation was difficult, but businesslike. We went straight to the matter of the upcoming talks. I think that tomorrow we will not waste time. I never lose my optimism, I am always guided by it”.

Russia’s talks on security proposals

It is to note that talks over Moscow’s security proposals amid tensions brewing near its border with Ukraine, will be held in three formats. On 10 January, Russia and US will meet in Geneva, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on 12 January and Russia-OSCE discussion on 13 January. These talks follow the publication of two draft agreements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on 17 December 2021 which included security guarantees between Russia, the US and NATO. In the published drafts, as per Sputnik, Russia has suggested that the United States should commit to not setting up military bases in ex-Soviet republics that are not NATO members and prevent the further eastward expansion of the alliance.