Russia Says 'Maidan Methods' Used In Kazakhstan; Asserts Country Faces Threat To Statehood

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that "Maidan methods" were used in Kazakhstan and that the Central Asian country’s statehood faces a genuine threat. While addressing a rare virtual meet of the Russian-led alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Putin said that the main aim of the unrest was to undermine constitutional order, the seizure of power and an attempted coup.

Kremlin leader’s address to CSTO came after the alliance deployed around 2,500 troops in Kazakhstan while the Central Asian state was facing massive unrest triggered by protests against the two-fold increase in fuel prices. The demonstrations initially started out with people flooding streets in some of the provinces before spreading to the largest city of the country, Almaty. The multiple days of unrest, violence, and chaos claimed several lives of people and security forces. Thousands have been injured and the Kazakh government has repeatedly blamed the violence on "terrorists".

"Maidan methods" referred to by Putin comes from a 2014 revolution in Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or "Independence Square" is the central square in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. A colour revolution had reportedly rocked the country back in February 2014 when the nation’s democratically-elected president was overthrown. In his address to CSTO leaders, Putin warned that it would not be the only time when peaceful protests against higher gas prices quickly escalated into violent riots and acts of terrorism.

Russian President said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to CSTO for assistance to face an “unprecedented challenge to its security, integrity and sovereignty”. According to Putin, the threat was not caused by spontaneous protests, but by the fact that “destructive internal and external forces had taken advantage of the situation.” Noting the grim developments from Kazakhstan, Putin stressed that Russia would not allow the situation to impact at home and the “scenario of the so-called colour revolutions to be implemented."

Kazakh President said country weathered an attempted coup

While speaking at a rare session of CSTO Collective Security Council, Tokayev on Monday said that the recent unrest in the country had been in preparation for a very long time. As members of the Russian-led alliance met virtually, Kazakh President said that the main goal of the “terrorists” causing the unrest in the nation was undermining the constitutional order, seizure of power along an attempted coup.

"A hot phase unfolded and groups of armed militants who were waiting in the wings came into action. The main goal became obvious - the undermining of the constitutional order, the destruction of governance institutions, the seizure of power. We are talking about an attempted coup," Tokayev said, according to Sputnik.

Tokayev also added that the foreign actors had particularly taken part in the aggression while adding that the situation was critical. According to Kazakh President, the situation was critical with Almaty, and nine regional centres were held by terrorists.