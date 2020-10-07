Russia Says Nagorno-Karabakh Could Become 'springboard' For Terrorist Organisations

Amid renewed appeal by Kremlin to end the armed conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian foreign intelligence chief said that the mountain enclave of South Caucasus could become the launchpad for Islamist militants to enter Russia. Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR), said in a statement that the current escalation in the disputed territory is not only a matter of concern for its scale but also for the external influence.

The two former Soviet states are in an armed stand-off for years over the Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in the South Caucasus, and heavy clashes re-erupted on September 27, prompting fears of an all-out war. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but it remains disputed because the region is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

“Transcaucasia is capable of becoming a new springboard for international terrorist organizations, from where militants may subsequently infiltrate into states adjacent to Azerbaijan and Armenia, including Russia,” said Naryshkin.

Citing information available to SVR, the foreign intelligence chief claimed that mercenaries from international terrorist organizations fighting in the Middle East as well as extremist Kurdish groups are "actively entering into the conflict zone." He added that thousands of radicals are hoping to make money through the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh war.

“We have no doubt that, with the assistance of the international community, the parties to the conflict will eventually stop using force and come to the negotiating table,” he stated.

Putin-Pashinyan talks

Russian President Vladimir Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held several telephonic conversations over the last week to discuss the situation. The leaders reportedly discussed the ongoing armed conflict and expressed serious concern over the involvement of militants of “illegal armed units from the Middle East.”

“The leaders continued their discussion of the escalating armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has grown in scale and has seen serious losses on both sides, including among civilians,” Kremlin said in a statement on October 5.

