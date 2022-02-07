Russia Says No 'decisive Breakthrough' After Talks Between Putin And Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, Feb. 7 in order to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine, however, Kremlin says that it expects no breakthroughs from the bilateral meeting. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed during a news briefing that the "situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting.”

Kremlin, although, iterated that Macron may have some ideas to present to deescalate the tensions that he had earlier spoken about and had planned to share with Putin, according to several Russian media reports. Peskov however stressed that it was impossible to reduce tensions when the US and the West continue to attack Russia about the invasion threat, adding that Moscow has heard nothing new in recent days about the security guarantees that it had demanded from Washington.

"Our Western interlocutors prefer not to mention this topic [about security guarantees demanded by Moscow in a proposal handed to Washington,” Russia’s Peskov told a briefing, according to several Russian media reports.

Macron's resolute to find 'diplomatic path' between Russia and Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron holds the rotating presidency of the EU currently and has a resolute in finding a diplomatic path between Russia and Ukraine. He is expected to visit Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow at 4 pm GMT whilst the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will make a trip to Washington to hold a dialogue with US President Joe Biden.

Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have held several telephonic conversations in recent days as Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the frontier with Ukraine. After a meeting with the German chancellor at the end of January, the French leader had stressed that none of the EU lawmakers or leaders in Paris must "give up on the dialogue with Russia."

Appealing to NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine), and the EU, Macron had said at a conference, "We must exhaust all these forms to the last," as he emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of all of Europe. He had pitched for a “new balance” to safeguard the European states.

Macron also told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that Russia's objective was "not Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules, with Nato and the EU". The French President stressed that a comprehensive dialogue with Putin would be enough to prevent any military escalation. He had also iterated that the Russian leader would be open to discussing wider issues.