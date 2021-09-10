Russia Says Not Planning To Negotiate With Taliban, Assures Protection For Its Diplomats

The Russian Federation is not planning to negotiate with the Taliban, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said as the insurgents announced their new caretaker government in Afghanistan. Addressing media reporters on Friday, Peskov stated they have contacted the Taliban through their embassy as it was essential for safeguarding diplomatic staff deployed in the war-ravaged country and also for other technical issues. Previously, country’s President Vladimir Putin had ascertained that Russia would not shut down or relocate its embassy from Kabul.

When questioned about security threats from the Taliban, Peskov pointed out drug trafficking and terrorist infiltrations. It is worth mentioning that for years of poppy cultivation has been the largest source of the Taliban’s income, some estimates peg it around 60%. Back in 2000, the group banned poppy cultivation in a bid to get international legitimacy. However, soon they took a 'u-turn' after protests against the same grew.

Earlier this week, Moscow and New Delhi joined hands to firewall Central Asian countries bordering the conflict-hit Afghanistan. Notably, conflict and violence have escalated manifold in Afghanistan since the Taliban took complete charge of the country, forming a government encompassing internationally wanted terrorists. Additionally, the fall of Kabul to the insurgents has also triggered fears that neighbouring countries including Tajikistan, which shares an 843 miles long border with Afghanistan, could be used to launch terror operations.

"A threat can potentially emanate from Afghanistan. We have talked about this many times. This is drug trafficking and the infiltration of terrorist groups there," Peskov pointed out.

Russia reinforces military base

Meanwhile, as tension in Central Asia continues to exacerbate, the Russian Federation has reinforced its military bases in Tajikistan with new machine guns. According to a report by The Frontier Post, a fresh batch of 12.7 mm heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” recently entered service with the 201st Russian military base to enhance its combat capabilities. Located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar, Tajikistan holds Russia's largest international military base. Notably, the arms are specifically designed to destroy manpower, lightly armored targets, fortified firing points and enemy air assets. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin previously touted talks with the Taliban, Moscow has expressed clear apprehensions against the Islamist ideology destabilising international borders.

Image: AP



