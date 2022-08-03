Russia Says Pelosi's Taiwan Visit 'reflects US Impunity' As China Issues Strong Objection

Siding with China amid Beijing's strong rhetoric against the US over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Pelosi's visit reflects Washington's impunity to the rest of the world. Lavrov said that he sees no other reason to create "such an annoyance almost out of nowhere", knowing perfectly what it means for the People's Republic of China.

"The fact that this (Pelosi's visist) reflects the very line that we are talking about in relation to the Ukrainian situation...I see no reason to create such an irritant almost out of the blue, knowing full well what it means for the People's Republic of China," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Further, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on August 2, the Kremlin - a close ally of China - sees Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as a clear provocation. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, relations between Taipei and Beijing are a domestic matter in China, and Beijing has the right to take actions to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in relation to the Taiwan issue.

"US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2. We view her visit as a clear provocation, which is in line with the United States’ aggressive policy aimed at comprehensively containing China," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement read.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a trip that China has vehemently denounced. Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, declared that her delegation was there to "make it unequivocally clear" to the island that the US would not "abandon" it.

"Forty three years ago, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan... today our delegation came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan," Pelosi stated.

Prior to Pelosi's visit, China had threatened that the US would "pay the price." Although Taiwan is independent, China regards it as a separatist province that will one day reunite with it. Taiwan has emerged as yet another flashpoint amid recent escalating hostilities and abrasive rhetoric between Washington and Beijing, with the US treading carefully on the diplomatic line.

(Image: AP)