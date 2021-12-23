Russia Says US Attempt To Use Security Proposal Talks To Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation

Russia has said that the United States’ attempt to use the dialogue with Moscow on security guarantees is a cover for the further military development of Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that America’s actions of developing Ukraine’s military will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the tensions in Europe. He also said that the responsibility of escalating tensions near the Ukrainian border will fall entirely on the US and NATO.

In an interview with the magazine International Affairs on Thursday, Ryoabkov said, “We want to quickly formalise those agreements that we have put on paper […].”

“If a precondition on the American side is the requirement that we carry out certain measures on our own territory that Washington and other NATO capitals will 'like', or that, under dictation of Kyiv, the Americans want to put forward as a requirement for us, as a condition for the continuation of further work then it will not work,” he added.

In the same regard, the Russian deputy foreign minister said that Moscow will conclude that the United States does not have the political will to negotiate, “that everything that happens is used as a cover for continuing the same policy of militarily developing Ukraine and other states for anti-Russian purposes.” He further pointed out, “This is exactly what prompted us to put forward our proposals [on security guarantees]. And in this situation, the responsibility for further deterioration (and in such a situation it will simply become inevitable) […] will fall on the American side and on US allies.”

Russia-US Talks To Take Place In Early 2022

Meanwhile, the first round of security talks between Russia and the US are set to take place as early as next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday. While he has previously confirmed that the White House had signalled Moscow’s readiness to engage in talks over security proposals, he said that Russia would negotiate with the US in 2022. Russian Foreign Minister said that the second document of the draft agreement between Moscow and NATO will be discussed.

(IMAGE: AP)