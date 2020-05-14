Russia Says US ‘categorically’ Opposes Verification Of Biological Weapon Production

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States has “categorically opposed” the proposal for verifying the commitment to not develop biological weapons. Speaking at a news conference after a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, Lavrov was asked about the measures taken to ensure biological security in the region.

The Russian minister said that Kremlin has repeatedly drawn public attention to the establishment and development of biological laboratories, most of which are under the aegis of Pentagon. Lavrov highlighted that the US is creating those laboratories all over the world and a dense network of such labs are present along the border of Russia and China.

“Since 2001, Russia and the majority of other countries, including China, have advocated an agreement on drafting a relevant protocol to the said convention, which would create a mechanism for verifying the commitment to not develop biological weapons,” said Lavrov.

'Conducting active dialogue'

The 70-year-old Russian diplomat and politician raised concerns over Washington’s reluctance to ensure transparency in the matter related to its military biological activities. He said that Russia is conducting an active dialogue on the issue with all of the partners and have raised these questions in the SCO as well.

“We believe that the need to ensure transparency and verify the research at these laboratories has always been vital for biological security,” Lavrov added.

The minister asserted that Russia has advocated the creation of a verification mechanism in the framework of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). He added that the creation of such a mechanism would make it possible to control and ensure the transparency of the efforts of all countries on preventing the development of biological weapons.

“I am deeply convinced that all countries must approach this issue on a universal basis...needless to say, we will continue working at this,” said the minister.

(with inputs from agencies)