Russia Says US Navy Destroyer Tried To Breach National Border; Pentagon Denies Claim

The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Russian warship prevented a United States Navy destroyer from violating the national border of Russia on Friday, October 15. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Ministry of Defence released a video of the ship and said, "The large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Tributs did not allow the US Navy destroyer to violate the national border of Russia." The US has, however, denied the claim.

As per the Russian Defence Ministry, the US Navy destroyer Chafee (DDG 90), which had been operating in the Sea of Japan for several days, "approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation" and tried to cross the border.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Russian Defence Ministry said that at around 5 pm (local time), the US Navy destroyer Chaffee attempted to cross the Russian border. It added that the Pacific Fleet Large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs issued a warning to the US ship on the international communication "about the inadmissibility of such actions." However, the USS Chafee, instead of changing its course, ignored the warning and "took action to violate the national border of the Russian Federation," the Russian Defence Ministry alleged.

As the USS Chafee did not change its course, the Pacific Fleet Admiral Tributs "set a course for ousting the intruder from the Russian territorial waters," the Russian Ministry informed. Furthermore, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the US Navy destroyer changed its course when the two ships were less than 60 metres apart. In the statement released on Facebook, the Defence Ministry described the action of the US Navy destroyer Chafee as a "flagrant violation of the International Rules for Preventing Collisions at Sea". It added that as per the agreement between Russia and the US, it prevented the incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it in 1972.

US Navy denies Russia's claim

Later, the US Indo-Pacific Command refuted the Russian statement as 'false' and informed that interactions of two ships were "safe and professional", Associated Press reported. The US Indo-Pacific Command in a statement stated that the ship was carrying out routine operations in the international waters. In a statement, the US Indo-Pacific Command said, "At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom," the US statement said.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @MOD_Russia/Twitter)