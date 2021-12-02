Russia Says US Shouldn't Pretend To Be A Beacon Of Democracy Amid Domestic Challenges

The United States and its allies, which face significant domestic challenges, cannot and should not pretend to be a "beacon of democracy," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a press release issued on December 1. The Western countries have several chronic problems in terms of free expression, election administration, corruption, and human rights, according to the statement issued by the Ministry in response to the planned US conference for democracy. According to the statement, the Ministry emphasised the hypocrisy at the heart of the US Democracy summit, which will be convened on December 9-10 at the suggestion of the US administration.

The release stated, "We urge all foreign partners not to engage in 'democratisation,' not to draw new dividing lines, but to return to the observance of international law and to recognise in practice the principle of the sovereign equality of states, enshrined in the UN Charter."

The statement further read, "the US initiative to convene the so-called Summit for Democracy ranks among the most odious and ill-conceived projects that have been hatched under the brand of this 'world order.' At the same time, following air strikes in Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya, following the 20-year experiment in Afghanistan and other audacious undertakings, Washington’s vain attempts to usurp the right to determine the extent of democracy in any given state looks simply cynical."

Russia to continue reacting "toughly" to any unfriendly move

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in the upper chamber of parliament that Kremlin is devising a plan based on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin on long-term security assurances at the country's western borders. Russia will continue to respond "toughly" to any unfriendly moves, as Russia's top diplomat warned, "without allowing any damage to its national interests," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on November 18 at a Foreign Ministry enlarged board meeting that the Western countries' tense state following Russia's serious warnings must last as long as feasible in order to avert hostilities. He went on to add that it was critical to seek long-term guarantees for Russia's security in this area.

Image: AP