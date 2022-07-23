Russia Says Western Boycott Of Arctic Council Halted Works On Environmental Protection

Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday warned by saying that several efforts crucial to the environment and welfare of indigenous inhabitants in the Arctic have been put on hold as a result of a "security spillover" from deteriorating relations between the collective West and Russia. According to the RT report, work on environmental preservation and climate change has halted as a result of the Western boycott of the Arctic Council. However, Russia is still optimistic that the Arctic Council will soon resume.

Furthermore, the council, which is an inter-governmental body created in the year 1996 to address problems in the northern polar area, is presently presided over by Russia. However, the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, as well as Sweden all withdrew from the group in early March, noting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, RT reported.

Western boycott has effectively put a halt to the council's operations on climate change

Referring to the situation, Nikolay Korchunov, a special envoy at the Russian Foreign Ministry and Moscow's top representative to the Arctic Council, said, "A so-called security-spillover has occurred in the Arctic, when some issue, conflict, or event that lies outside the geographic boundaries of the region has a negative effect at the local level,” as per the RT report.

Korchunov also claimed, “This is the first time this has happened in the Arctic Council’s 25 year-existence, even though many member countries over this period took part in numerous military interventions in various parts of the world”.

Korchunov noted that the Western boycott has effectively put a halt to the council's operations, but Moscow is hopeful that it will soon restart. By means of efforts like the preservation of the cultural legacy and history of the native communities, around half of Russia's programs within the council try to raise the living conditions of the area's residents.

In addition to this, when it comes to climatic and environmental protection concerns, Russia is also looking for advice from scientists and specialists from non-Arctic governments because they impact not only the area but the entire world, according to Korchunov. The thawing of permafrost and the resulting hydrocarbon emissions into the atmosphere, as well as the impact of microplastic pollution on Arctic ecosystems and the need to protect their biodiversity, are some of the problems Moscow has brought up at the Arctic Council.

In the meantime, experts from Finland, Russia, China, and India took part in a roundtable discussion on the future of the Arctic Council earlier this week, which was chaired by Korchunov. The conversation centered on security challenges, building shared trust in a challenging geopolitical environment, and ways to cooperate in the Arctic that would benefit both parties.

Image: AP