Russia Says Will Keep Troops Near Ukrainian Border Amid Tense Situation With NATO

Amid the rising tension between Moscow and Kyiv, Russia has decided to keep its troops near the Ukrainian border as long as NATO is present in the region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian forces are stationed near the Ukrainian border on Russian Federation land, adding that the step has been taken due to the stressful situation and hostile atmosphere between the two countries, as per the CNN. NATO has a significant military presence near the Ukrainian border. The Russian spokesperson stated that they must act quickly and take precautionary actions and that is why their military is stationed there on Russian land.

He further told CNN that NATO has increasingly encroached on Ukrainian territory with its infrastructure, instructors, defensive and offensive weapon supplies, and military training, among other things, according to CNN. Peskov stated that they need to put the security guarantees in writing, stating that verbal promises were insufficient to prevent NATO from expanding into the post-Soviet areas.

Will be forced to take countermeasures

Although Russia is not threatening military retaliation, the Kremlin's spokesman stated that if NATO's expansion continues, Russia will be forced to take countermeasures. Talking about the possibility of Western sanctions, Peskov stated that Russia is large and self-sufficient enough to be unconcerned about that.

He said that they have become accustomed to being subject to United States sanctions and to some extent, they are attempting to take advantage of them in terms of strengthening their home economy as it stimulates the economy of their country, according to Sputnik. However, he also warned that the US sanctions, which include personal sanctions against Russia's leadership, might lead to the termination of any interaction between the two countries.

Russian delegation met with its US counterparts

On the 10th of January, a Russian delegation met with its US counterparts for a round of security discussions to discuss the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, according to Sputnik. Following the talks, Russia and representatives from NATO met to discuss the same topic. Despite the failure to reach a quick agreement, all parties expressed their willingness to continue discussions. Moscow said it is waiting for a response from Washington on its security measures, which include a demand that NATO should not expand and not put offensive weapons in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)