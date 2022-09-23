Russia Says 'will Not Intervene' In India-China Dispute; Encourages Peaceful Resolution

Russia does not seek to get involved in resolution of issues between India and China, Russian envoy asserted. Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, said that Russia encourages both the nations to find a "quick and peaceful resolution" to border disputes, according to ANI. He stressed that they want the disputes to be resolved between India and China for benefit of both nations, adding that "we don't see any other role in this dialogue."

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov further said, "We don't support such an attitude. We stand for those disputes to be resolved solely between India & China for the benefit of both parties. We don't see any other role in this dialogue." He mentioned the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar statement that the future of Asia lies in India-China cooperation. Alipov stated that Russia is "very support" of such an approach and they are in favour of creating an "atmosphere of trust." Expressing his views on India-Russia-China cooperation, Denis Alipov emphasised that Russia believes it to be a "promising mechanism" and added that it "should be enhanced." He asserted that the trilateral dialogue between India, Russia and China will help to develop trust between all the participants and help to promote a "unified agenda & interest of world at large."

China 'disregarded' border pacts with India: EAM Jaishankar

Notably, India and China engaged in a face-off in various regions including the Finger Area in the Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The ties between India and China turned worse after Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of both nations. Earlier in August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the India-China relationship has been going through a difficult phase as Beijing has not observed the border pacts. While attending an Indian community event in Brazil, S Jaishankar said, "We have agreements with China going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing mass troops in the border area. They have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan valley. That problem has not been resolved and that has been clearly casting a shadow." Stressing on getting along on 'reasonable terms', Jaishankar said, "They are our neighbours. Everybody wants to get along with their neighbour. In personal life and country-wise as well. But everybody wants to get along with on reasonable terms. I must respect you. You must respect me."

