Russia Seems Ready To Discuss Washington's Reply To Its Security Concerns On Ukraine: US

The United States has witnessed evidence that Moscow is showing interest in holding talks over Washington's responses to its recommendations for European security assurances, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to address next week. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS, “We have heard some signs that the Russians are interested in engaging in that proposal, Sputnik reported.

This came after US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Wednesday handed to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko Washington's formal reply to Russia's recommendations on security assurances.

On Thursday, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is analysing the response, but also highlighted the fact that the US has not responded to the primary subject of NATO's non-expansion to the east. As hostilities in the Ukraine escalated, Moscow had issued its security recommendations to NATO and the United States. It specifically wanted assurances that the coalition would not extend eastward. However, the United States argued that no one will be able to close NATO's open-door policy.

Wendy Sherman, European allies reviewed the written response conveyed to Russia against security proposals

In addition to this, earlier on Friday, Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State, held a phonic discussion with European allies France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom to review the written reply that Russia had received against the list of security guarantees submitted to Washington in December.

The officials discussed the significance of strong collaboration against Russian 'aggression' in the zone along the Ukraine-Russia boundary during their meeting on Tuesday, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a briefing on Friday. In the possibility of further military invasion into Kyiv, the diplomats agreed on rapid and "severe coordinated consequences," as per media reports.

The conference came after the United States and NATO sent formal replies to Russia, rejecting its request to modify the international military bloc's admission procedure to exclude Kyiv from membership. Further, the letter was presented by hand to Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko by John Sullivan.

It is to mention that the dispute between Russia and Ukraine erupted after Moscow stationed nearly 1,00,000 troops in the Donbas area, implying a possible invasion of Kyiv. While the West has expressed alarm about a large number of soldiers, Russia has dismissed claims that the movement poses a danger to Ukraine's territorial integrity, describing it as part of normal drills 'within its territory.'

(Image: AP)