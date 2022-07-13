Russia Sees Developments In Sri Lanka As An 'internal Affair', Expects Normalcy To Return

As Sri Lanka continues to face the worst-ever political and economic crises in its history since 1948, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that all the developments in the island nation are its "internal affair". According to the statement of Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, “The political process in that country, which we regard as friendly, will develop further in keeping with its constitution and effective laws.”

Russia further expressed hope that the situation in Sri Lanka will return to normal and the new administration will take all the key steps to safeguard the nation from the current crisis and take it towards development.

In addition to this, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stated that they have advised Russian nationals in Sri Lanka to exercise caution and avoid visiting protests-hit places.

Meawhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the island nation with his wife, several family members, and a bodyguard arrived, in the Maldivian capital of Malé on Wednesday, July 13. President Rajapaksa, who is under fire, flew out of the nation on a military plane and landed in Male, the capital of the Maldives, at roughly 3:30 AM (local time), according to a press release from the Sri Lankan air force. The force added that Rajapaksa escaped from the nation with full government's approval.

Rise of violent protests in Sri Lanka

On July 9 and 10, public protests against the Rajapaksas and ongoing crises gave rise to violence and the seizure of the residences of the senior government leaders. Approximately 100 individuals were hurt throughout the demonstrations.

It is pertinent to note that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently asserted that the energy problem had caused his nation to become bankrupt.

During last week's protest, police sprayed tear gas at protestors who were calling for the resignation of the Sri Lankan President and his whole cabinet. To protest a severe gasoline scarcity, thousands of protesters were spotted holding the Sri Lankan flag and some even rode atop cars.

According to media reports, this pushed departing Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to schedule an urgent meeting with the Speaker and ministers by Saturday night. A tense scenario developed hours after the meeting, and the prime minister submitted his resignation in an effort to calm things down. Later, in the wee hours, the speaker made a declaration that President Rajapaksa had consented to step down from his post.

