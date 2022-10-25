Russia Sees ‘no Grounds Or Hope’ Of Enhancing Relations With UK As Rishi Sunak Becomes PM

As Rishi Sunak became the UK’s new Prime Minister on Tuesday, the Kremlin stated that Moscow sees "no hope" of improving diplomatic relations with London under Britain’s new Prime Minister.

As per TASS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during his daily briefing, “At the moment, we do not see any preconditions, grounds, or hope that in the foreseeable future there will be any positive changes” in the ties between the United Kingdom and Russia.

However, Peskov added, “Russia maintains its openness and readiness to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table. But not to the detriment of its own interests.”

UK-Russia relations amid war in Ukraine

Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom were already strained due to a litany of issues. However, they have deteriorated even further since the launch of a special military operation by Russia on 24 February this year. The UK had joined other Western allies in announcing sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, London has been a key ally of Kyiv in the war that is nearing the completion of eight months, committing $2.6 billion of military aid in 2022. The UK’s military aid to Ukraine came second only to the financial value of military aid provided to Ukraine by the US.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, during his first address since being formally announced as the Prime Minister of the country, Sunak mentioned the Russia-Ukraine war and called the conflict a "terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion."

Sunak had previously vowed to "redouble our efforts and reinforce our policy of total support for Ukraine that Boris has so ably led" if he were to become the UK’s Prime Minister.

Following Truss’ resignation, Russia said that it was not expecting any "political wisdom" from Britain or any of its Western allies.

"We cannot expect any insights or political wisdom from anyone in the West now, especially from Great Britain, where the current head of the executive is not elected by the people," Peskov had said at the time.

Prior to Sunak being announced as the new Prime Minister of the UK, Britain has seen two PMs resign this year. Former PM Boris Johnson resigned in July after the ‘Partygate’ scandal followed by Liz Truss, who resigned earlier this month and became the shortest-serving PM in the UK’s history with only 45 days at the post of PM.