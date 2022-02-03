Russia Shuts Down German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle In Response To RT DE Ban: Report

On Thursday, Russia announced that it has shut down the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's (DW) Moscow bureau in reaction to Berlin's ban on Russian state television broadcaster, Russian Today Deutsch (RT DE). The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will also revoke the accreditation of all DW employees and shut down the channel's satellite and other broadcasting operations on Russian soil. The ministry also announced that it will begin the process of labelling DW as a "foreign agent," a designation given to people and organisations who are suspected of receiving foreign funds, The Moscow Times reported.

The extraordinary measure is likely to exacerbate tensions between Russia and Germany, which are already strained due to Western concerns about Russia's plans to invade Ukraine. Russia warned earlier in the day that it would retaliate to Germany's decision to prohibit the state-run station RT DE from broadcasting due to its lack of a broadcasting licence. On Wednesday, February 2, a German media regulator banned Russian state broadcaster, RT DE, from broadcasting its German-language programmes in the country.

RT DE starts transmitting its German-language programmes

The ZAK regulator stated that the decision was taken as the Russian broadcaster lacks the necessary permission and that no application has been made or granted for RT DE. Notably, the ZAK regulator decides on applications from private groups to broadcast nationwide in Germany, the Associated Press (AP) reported. RT DE began transmitting its programmes on several platforms, including its website and satellite, in mid-December.

RT DE vows to challenge German regulator's decision in court

RT DE claims that its broadcasting complies with European legislation and that its Serbian broadcasting licence, given on December 6, is valid until 2029. It also announced that it will challenge the German regulator's decision in court. The Russian foreign ministry had reacted to the development by stating that the German media regulator's decision sends a clear message that Moscow's concerns are defiantly ignored. It should be mentioned here that tensions have been flaring up between Germany and Russia in recent months over RT DE.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)