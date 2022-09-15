Ever since Russia launched its special military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, the war has united the western nations to stand against Moscow resulting in severe sanctions and massive support for Ukraine. On Thursday, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, lashed out at the West and called the G7’s decision to place a cap on Russian oil prices "narrow-minded" and "unrealistic", adding that it would definitely affect the international supply chains. He asserted that if this "ill-intended initiative" is imposed on the Russian oil prices then Moscow will immediately stop selling oil to those countries that decide to join this initiative.

Russia calls G7's 'ill-intended' oil price cap

"I believe that this ill-intended initiative to put a cap on the price of Russian oil by administrative measures is both narrow-minded and unrealistic, and it will definitely affect the global supply chains and consequently increase the energy rates, according to a galloping projection, if this whim is implemented. Russia will simply stop selling oil to those countries that decide to join this initiative, as simple as that. We will stop the supply of gas. It affects Russia substantially but ultimately it will be Europe who will feel the pain," Alipov stated.

On Russia's military operation in Ukraine, he said that Moscow does not hold anything against the Ukrainian people but the Zelenskyy-led government is the root cause of this conflict as he is against the government of Russia. He alleged that Zelenskyy let down the Russian-speaking population in the Donbas region labelling the people there as "species" and launching a military campaign against them. He went on to say that it has now effectively become a western proxy war against Russia and NATO proxy war against Russia.

Speaking about India and Russia ties amid the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow, the Russian envoy stressed on the decision taken by India on oil imports and praised EAM S Jaishankar's recent remark and accused Western nations of having double standards."I believe that these are the same double standards, hypocrisy, and geopolitics. "Jaishankar was very clear to articulate the imperative to satisfy the needs of the Indian people; essentially, we can put it like this: the West continues to plausibly ignore India’s legitimate national interest just like it did so most of the time at the time of colonialism," he said.

Notably, the Russian envoy appreciated India's stand and termed it "well balanced" as the nation is well aware of the crisis. "We appreciate that India's approach has been very consistent, very well balanced, and that India is well aware of the origin of the crisis," he concluded.

(Image: AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)