Russia Slams Japan For 'unprecedentedly' Boosting Military Might With New Defence Doctrine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday slammed Japan's adoption of new security and defence doctrines. Zakharova said that Japan has embarked on an 'unprecedented buildup' of its own military power, which includes the acquisition of attack capability.

"We pointed out Japan's approval of the updated text of three doctrinal documents on December 16: the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and the Defense Build-Up Plan. Their content clearly shows that official Tokyo took the path of unprecedentedly boosting its own military might, particularly in terms of acquiring strike capabilities," she said, reported Russian news agency TASS.

Japan's new security policy would lead to 'unrestrained militarization,' says Russia

The diplomat further mentioned that the new security and defence doctrines of Japan are likely to demonstrate the Kishida government's direct rejection of the country's peaceful development that has been steadfastly declared by the previous governments. She further noted that Japan's new security and defence policy would pave the way for unrestrained militarization, inevitably provoking new security challenges.

The new security policy of the Kishida administration would lead the country "to the path of unrestrained militarization, which would inevitably provoke new security challenges and lead to increased tensions in the Asia-Pacific region," she further said, adding, "We see the same understanding in neighbouring countries' sharp reactions to Japan's current turn in military doctrine."

Zakharova further reiterated that Moscow has been cautious about the danger associated with Japan's decision to reject condemning the outcome of the Second World War at the UN General Assembly. "Now, along with the recent refusal, at the UN General Assembly, to condemn the hate-filled ideology of the Nazi regime, which was the main ally of militarist Japan in that war, consistent steps are being made to revive [Japan’s] military potential, enabling it to deliver strikes on neighbouring countries," the diplomat pointed out.

Further criticising the Kishida administration, the Russian diplomat said, "This yet again underscores that in implementing its military ambitions, the administration of Fumio Kishida is ready to go far beyond the plans proclaimed at the current stage, directly joining the US’ geopolitical games."

