The UK's decision to not invite Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been slammed as "profoundly immoral" and "blasphemous" by Moscow. The Queen's state funeral will take place on September 19 and will be attended by presidents, prime ministers, and nobility from all around the world. However, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has been excluded from the ceremony.

According to British media reports, the Russian president was not invited since relations between the UK and Russia remain sour due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the snub an "attempt to use the national tragedy for geopolitical purposes."

She said, "We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country... as deeply immoral. This is particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II's memory."

Zakharova went on to say that the uniting image of Queen Elizabeth II, who has not interfered in politics on principle during her reign, has not been an impediment to London's dissenting attacks, which are subject to achieving their own conjectural goals. Except for Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar, invitations were sent to heads of state from practically every country in the world.

Global leaders to arrive in UK this weekend to pay their respects to Queen

Syria and Venezuela were not invited since the UK does not currently have diplomatic connections with those countries, while Afghanistan was not invited owing to the current political circumstances, British media reported. Global leaders are scheduled to arrive in London this weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state.

500 heads of state and dignitaries are invited to the service and a VIP banquet held by King Charles the day before, including Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. Further, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among those who have confirmed their attendance for Queen's funeral.

Moreover, The funeral will also be attended by Indian President Droupadi Murmu, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Several members of other royal families, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Belgium's King Philip and Queen Mathilde, will be among the 2,000 mourners in Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the funeral and will be replaced by his deputy.

Image: AP