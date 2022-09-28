Russia Special Envoy Says Moscow Nation Intends To Promote Exchanges With India And China

The Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy on Tuesday said that Russia aspires to establish cultural links, particularly inter-museum exchanges, with China and India. According to him, China has been looking for ways to transmit Russian culture to its people. He also revealed that preparations are being made for an exchange year with India, Tass reported.

While speaking to Russian journalists, Shvydkoy stated that during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, the topic of advancing relations was brought up. The special envoy further asserted, “An idea was expressed on organizing an exchange year with India - not a cultural year, but an exchange year. Currently, we and our Indian colleagues are trying to work on this, (we’ll see) what can be done about this," Tass reported.

Russian Special envoy hopes China will "open up" in 2023

In addition to this, indicating optimism for the pandemic-affected relationship with China to actively grow in 2023, Mikhail Shvydkoy said, “When we are talking about a ‘turn to the East,’ this is not a shift in terms of values, but a geographical one.” He also claimed, “And when we are ‘turning’ towards the East, the East ‘turns’ towards the West, that is, towards Russia," Tass reported.

Continuing to it, Shvydkoy noted that he hopes China will "open up" in 2023. He added, “I think the Chinese are waiting for this, including the inter-museum exchanges".

Besides this, the special envoy claimed that discussions on strengthening humanitarian relations with Vietnam and potential plans for an exchange year in the fields of research and education are ongoing.

PM Modi expressed war-related opinion

In the meantime, On September 16, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. As per media reports, Modi told Putin during the meeting, “Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this." While responding to it, Putin assured Modi that he was aware of India's worries about the crisis in Ukraine and that Russia will use all available means to put an end to the war as soon as possible.

Following the comment, the United States stated that it is heartened by Modi's remarks. Further, Even more, Russia supported India and pushed for its permanent membership in the Security Council. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov spoke to the UNGA session and stated that his nation views India as a "key international actor" and a deserving contender for permanent membership within the Council.

(Image: AP/ PTI)