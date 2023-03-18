Russia Stages 'flash Mob' To Mark 9th Anniversary Of Annexation Of Crimea

Russia on Friday marked the anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Crimea with a pro-Moscow flash mob that cheered and danced in Yalta to celebrate the occupation. The ninth anniversary of Crimea's annexation from neighbouring Ukraine was celebrated in front of a banner reading: "Russia doesn't start wars, it ends them" which was also accompanied by an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nearly nine years ago, the autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were annexed by the Russian Federation "illegally" as described by Ukraine, and since then, a military conflict has been brewing in Kyiv's eastern flank.

Press Release Regarding the Ninth Anniversary of the Illegal Annexation of Crimea https://t.co/dSHQ4WqHc7 pic.twitter.com/VPsjRudOc3 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) March 16, 2023

Tomorrow 18 March marks the 9th anniversary of illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia.



Finland says #CrimeaIsUkraine.



Finland helps the brave Ukrainians to defend their country and has supported Ukraine both nationally and through the #EU. #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 @UA_Emb_FI pic.twitter.com/VtH92hODTM — MFA Finland 🇫🇮 (@Ulkoministerio) March 17, 2023

Council for Europe slams Moscow's what it calls illegal annexation, which constitutes a violation of international law. Europe and the US affirm their unequivocal and unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders including the Crimean territory.

Ukraine has been demanding the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the Paris summit conclusions for the resolution of the military conflict in the contentious Donbass region that Russia used as a pretext to launch an all-out invasion. Russian accused Ukraine of committing "genocide" against the ethnic Russian-speaking population.

In Crimea, they are preparing an action dedicated to the anniversary of the annexation of the peninsula to Russia.



About five hundred Crimean youth performed the Russian national anthem and unfurled the Russian flag next to the State Council of the Republic of Crimea! pic.twitter.com/aTdCNIzynC — Global Shovel (@GlobalShovel) March 12, 2023

Ukraine, in retrospect, lacks the military might and leverage to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty in its entirety. While Ukraine asserts that it may want to take Crimea back someday, most of the ally countries still recognise the territory as a part of Ukraine.

Putin's speech during 8th anniversary of Crimea annexation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in 2022, appeared on a stage as a crowd of tens of thousands of Russians waved the Russian flag at the national stadium celebrating and commemorating the eighth year of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Putin in his speech justified the invasion of Ukraine but his lecture was abruptly cut off on the state TV broadcast in what the Kremlin described as a technical glitch.

Putin showed up in a black jacket as he spoke in front of the banner that read “For a world without Nazism". Russia has accused Kyiv's forces, whom it calls "neo-Nazis" of atrocities against civilians in the eastern Donbass and has labelled the conflict as a "special military operation" to what it says "demilitarise" Ukraine.

On these lines, Putin said that Russian forces “will definitely implement all our plans” in Ukraine, adding that "to spare people from this suffering, from this genocide – this is the main reason, motive and purpose of the military operation that we launched in the Donbas [an eastern Ukrainian region] and Ukraine."

Putin, during the anniversary of Crimea's annexation, hailed Russian troops saying, “the best proof is the way our boys are fighting in this operation [in Ukraine]: shoulder to shoulder, supporting each other, and if need be, protecting each other like brothers, shielding one another with their bodies on the battlefield. We haven’t had this unity for a long time."

The event also included speeches from other high-profile Russians including RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.