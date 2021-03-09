Russia Sues Google, Facebook, Twitter And Others Over Protest Content: Report

Russia is suing five social media giants including Twitter, Google, Facebook for allegedly failing to delete posts motivating children to take part in illegal protests, reported Interfax news agency on March 9 quoting Moscow court. Twitter, Facebook, Google have three respective cases against them and are punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles or around $54,000. The report also said that cases have been filed against TikTok and Telegram as well.

The lawsuits against the five social media giants were opened after protests were witnessed last month across the country over the jailing of the Russian opposition leader and a critic of President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny. Navalny and his supporters have said that his recently announced 30-month sentence was politically instigated. However, the allegations have been denied by the Russian authorities. Navalny has been reportedly sent to a ‘notorious’ penal colony outside Moscow in Kolchugino located in the Vladimir region for alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case.

The cases were opened against, Facebook, Twitter, Google, TikTok and Telegram after on Sunday, Russia threatened Mark Zuckerberg’s social media network of imposing hefty fines if the tech company failed to restore access to content posted by certain media outlets. As per Radio Liberty, the Russian mass media watchdog has accused Facebook of violating the rights of the citizens by not restoring access to the content.

Where is Alexei Navalny imprisoned?

Citing Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission (ONK) that monitors prisoners, Russia's state-run news agency RIA-Novosti said that Navalny has been sent to IK-2 penal camp in detention center-3 to serve the jail time for embezzlement case by a makeshift court in the Babuskinsky district. Attorney general Vadim Kobzev reportedly said that the detention facility where the staunch Putin critic has been transferred is a place where ‘political criminals’ are subjected to frequent and harsh torturous acts until they “eventually break down.” Kobzev lambasted the Russian authorities for their clampdown on voices such as Navalny and transferring him to Pokrov IK-2 prison.

