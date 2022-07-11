Russia Suspends Gas Supplies To Europe Via Nord Stream Pipeline Amid Ukraine War

In the midst of the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the gas delivery from Russia to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline was stopped on Monday. Notably, Nord Stream is a pair of offshore natural gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea in Europe. According to the data of the pipeline operator, Nord Stream AG, both strings of the gas pipeline have been shut down in order to perform maintenance, including testing of mechanical parts and automation systems. It further stated that the maintenance work is scheduled to take place from July 11 to July 21, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

According to media reports, there was a comparatively less quantity of pumping through the Nord Stream was observed on Sunday, July 10, totalling around 63.4 million cubic metres. This equates to almost 40% of the line's full daily capacity, or almost 170 million cubic metres. In mid-June, Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline, citing technical engine issues and delays in repair works by Siemens - a German-based automation company.

Russia halted gas supplies to many countries since the Ukraine war

Further, Russia has also cut off gas supplies to many countries that have opposed its invasion of Ukraine and refused payment in the ruble, causing concern across Europe. Notably, the European continent is largely reliant on Russian gas and is scrambling to find substitutes. As a result of the ongoing war, Russian gas transportation through Ukraine has also been seriously impacted. However, several countries continue to buy Russian gas, helping to keep the Russian economy afloat amid the ongoing war.

EU approves new gas storage law amid concern over further cut-offs by Russia

It is significant to mention here that the European Union (EU) energy ministers have approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year. The decision has been taken amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia. According to the European Commission, Russian gas deliveries have been interrupted in as many as 12 EU nations so far, and supply levels are now half in comparison to the previous year.

Image: AP