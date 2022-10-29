Russia Suspends Participation In UN-brokered Grain Export Deal With Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry has stated that Moscow is suspending its participation in the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine, reported Sputnik news. The announcement by Moscow comes at a time when Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting Crimea and Russian ships in the Black Sea. The grain deal was slated for expiry on 19th November but it was expected that the UN would call for an extension of the grain deal.

Russia has claimed that its ships in Sevastopol were targeted by Ukrainian drones and that these ships were part of the UN-brokered grain deal, as per a report by the Telegraph. "It should be emphasised that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were attacked by terrorists are involved in ensuring the security of the 'grain corridor' as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," read a statement released by Russia's defence ministry. Ukraine has in the past claimed that Russia is attempting to weaponise food.

Russia explains why it is backing out from the grain deal

"In view of the terrorist attack, carried out by the Kiev regime on October 29 - with the participation of British specialists - against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor, the Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry's official statement added. Earlier, while agreeing to the grain deal, Russia had said that they signed the grain deal to prevent famine in vulnerable countries which are located in Africa and Asia. However, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev later said that 50 percent to 60 percent of the food was being apprehended by the EU, whilst the situation in the vulnerable regions who were supposed to benefit from the deal has worsened.