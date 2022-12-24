Russia Takes Note On Justifications By Taliban Linking Education Ban To Security Concerns

Russia on Friday expressed concerns about the women's education ban instated by the Taliban, saying that it expects Kabul to ensure the safety of female students, and resume the classes at the universities for them. In a statement published on Dec 23, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it has "noted with concern reports of the Taliban government in Afghanistan banning the education of women in higher education institutions." Furthermore, the Russian foreign ministry iterated that the right to education is one of the basic human rights and freedoms and that it expects the Taliban to restore these rights, adding that the regime must work toward resolving the challenges within the Central Asian country.

"We have taken note of the justifications by the Afghan authorities about linking the ban on women's higher education with problems of ensuring security or economic difficulties," Russia's Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement. "We expect that Kabul will soon take the necessary measures to rectify this situation."

Women asked to return to their homes at gunpoint

As the Taliban banned the university for women, its fighters aimed gunpoint at the women trying to enter the universities, asking them to go back home and allowing only males entry. Later in its justification, the Taliban said that the ban was implemented as the women were not accompanied by male relatives to the educational institutes, and had been violating the "laws."

The minister for higher education in the Taliban government Neda Mohammad Nadeem said that women students ignored Islamic instructions based on the Shariah law such as the appropriate moral dress, and being accompanied by a male relative. In an interview with the state television, Nadeem further noted that the Afghan women's behaviour was in breach of the country's Islamic moral code of conduct, and were dressed like they were "attending a wedding function".

India, meanwhile also several countries including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom questioned the Taliban's decision to ban university education. New Delhi renewed its call for an inclusive government that ensures equal rights for women in all aspects of Afghan society. "We have noted with concern the reports in this regard. India has consistently supported the cause of female education in Afghanistan," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "We have emphasised the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education," Bagchi added.