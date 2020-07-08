Russia Tells US To 'mind Own Business' After Concerns Over Media Freedom

Russia angrily told the US Embassy to “mind your own business” after a spokesperson to the diplomatic mission raised concern over curbs on media freedom. US Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross took to Twitter to highlight the concerns, suspecting if the arrests of Russian journalists are concerted campaign against media freedom.

“#Russia through the eyes of the media in 2020” is a more current topic. Watching arrest after arrest of Russian journalists – it’s starting to look like a concerted campaign against #MediaFreedom. @mfa_russia — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) July 7, 2020

Mind your own business. — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 7, 2020

The recent crackdown on journalists critical of the Russian regime has raised concerns over declining media freedom in the country. On July 7, the FSB security agency, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, arrested a former journalist on a treason charge, causing outrage among supporters who claim the arrest was a punishment for his Russian defence sector coverage.

Ivan Safronov, 30, a former leading journalist for Kommersant, has authored many sensational stories about Russia’s domestic politics, armed forces and space policy. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on the Russian authorities to be more specific about the reasons for his arrest and to conduct the investigation in the most transparent manner possible.

'Can't hide behind national interest'

The former journalist now faces a possible 20-year prison sentence for allegedly betraying his country as FSB accused him of gathering “state secrets” including information about Russia’s “defence and security” for a NATO-member country. Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said in a statement that they are “deeply disturbed” by Safronov’s arrest.

“Although the Kremlin insists that it is not linked to his journalistic activities, the lack of details makes it suspect. The authorities cannot hide behind ‘national interest’,” said Cavelier.

On July 6, a radio journalist, Svetlana Prokopyeva, was fined nearly $7,000 for “justifying terrorism”. In a radio commentary, she had wondered what drove a teenage anarchist to blow himself up outside the FSB in the northern city of Arkhangelsk, linking it to the political climate in Russia.

