Russia Tells US To Not Spread Speculations About Ukraine Invasion: Report

Amid tensions over Ukraine, Russia has reportedly called on the United States to stop disseminating speculations regarding alleged Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mario Zakharova on Wednesday has urged Washington to not spread speculations about Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Sputnik reported citing Solovyov Live Show on YouTube.

On January 18, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied US' allegations claiming that Moscow had been planning to invade Ukraine. Last week, the White House said that US intelligence officials had claimed that Russia had deployed operatives to eastern Ukraine to carry out sabotage acts, according to AP. Rejecting the claims of Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov termed the allegations of the US as “total disinformation.”

The Biden administration on Wednesday sanctioned an additional amount of $200 million to Kyiv. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the hefty amount has been sanctioned to Ukraine in order to boost their military power against Moscow. While speaking to AP, an official on the condition of anonymity said that the aid was approved as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself.

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejects US claims

Lavrov asserted that they were expecting a written response from the US and its allies to Russia's request for guarantees. It is to mention here that the United States has rejected the demands of the Russian side during the Russia - US meeting that was held in Geneva last week and NATO - Russia meeting in Brussels. A series of talks between Russia, the US and NATO have failed to reduce the tensions over Ukraine. In order to reduce escalating tensions over Ukraine, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

US claims Russia is planning Ukraine invasion

The United States officials has in the last few months alleged that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine. The officials have claimed that Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops to the border, as per the Sputnik report. Even though the Russian side has denied the allegations about the invasion into Ukraine and insisted that they have the right to move their security personnel within the border. Furthermore, Russia has alleged that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has been increasing its military presence close to the Russian border. Moreover, Moscow has alleged that NATO has been giving financial assistance and weapons to Ukraine.

(Inputs from AP)