Russia: Tens Of Thousands Protest Against Putin, 26 Detained In Moscow

According to reports, on July 25, tens of thousands marched in the Russian South East. This happened for the third time in a row on the weekend. The protesters are showing their anger against President Vladimir Putin’s mishandling of the local political crisis.

Current situation in Russia; People demand justice

Khabarovsk, a place which is 6,110 km east of Moscow, comprises residents who are unhappy with the detention of governor Sergei Furgal. He was arrested on a murder charge which he completely denies. His supporters suggest that his arrest was politically motivated. This is what triggered the residents and they took over the streets to protest.

Read: Putin Attends Keel-laying Of New Warships In Annexed Crimea

Reports suggest that protesters chanted ‘Putin resign!’ and ‘Putin is a thief!’ while they marched on the streets. Demonstrators demand that Sergei Furgal should be flown back to Khabarovsk and put back to trial. A member of nationalist LDPR party feels that he is being belatedly punished for defeating a candidate from the pro-Putin United Russia party, which is also the current ruling party.

Read: Russia Protests Against Constitutional Reform

According to city authorities, around 6,500 people had taken part in the protests. One local media organisation put that around 20,000 people were a part of the protest which another media organisation said that around 50,000 people attended the protests and it was the biggest protest so far. In an attempt to ease the situation, Putin named a new acting governor for the region on July 20. However, the people have demanded that the new governor, Mikhail Degtyaryov, should step down as he has no knowledge of the region and they feel humiliated by the choice.

Read: UK To Boost Its Defence For 'persistent Global Engagement' Amid Threats From Russia, China

Also Read: Russia Accused Of Firing Satellite Weapon, US And UK Concerned Over Space Arms Control

(Image Credits: Unsplash)