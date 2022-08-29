Russia Terms NATO Chief's Comment On Increasing Bloc's Activity In Arctic As 'negative'

Russia views NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statements about the need to increase the alliance's presence in the Arctic region negatively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 29. Russian presidential press secretary Peskov noted that the Arctic region is a Russia's economic activity zone.

He stated that the Kremlin interprets such statements as an expression of intent to oppose Russian interests in the Arctic, and that Russia will ensure its interests at a reliable and necessary level.

As per Ria Novosti, Peskov told repoters, "We perceive (the statements of the NATO Secretary General) negatively, the Arctic is a zone of our economic activity, activities to ensure the security of Russia and the sphere of our vital interests. Interaction with other countries, especially with the People's Republic of China, is aimed exclusively at further development of this Arctic zone does not and cannot pose a threat to any other country or association."

NATO must increase its presence in the Arctic: Stoltenberg

Given Russia's increased military activity in its own Arctic regions, both NATO and the US government have indicated a desire to expand their presence in the world's far north. "NATO must increase its presence in the Arctic," bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Welt am Sonntag, adding that Moscow was reopening Soviet-era bases in its Arctic territories and stationing new cutting-edge weapons such as hypersonic missiles. According to Stoltenberg, China has shown increasing interest in the region.

On the other hand, for the first time, the US State Department announced on August 26 that it would appoint a special ambassador-at-large for the Arctic region. According to a statement from the State Department, the plan, which is still awaiting Senate approval, is intended to advance "American interests and cooperation with Allies and partners in the Arctic." The Arctic region includes territories that are owned by the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, China, which describes itself as a "near-Arctic" state, intends to build a "Polar Silk Road" to take advantage of melting ice caps. The proposal would include the construction of the world's largest icebreaker fleet, opening up new shipping routes for the mineral resources required by its industrial economy.

Image: AP