Russia Test-fires Hypersonic Missile Zircon From Nuclear Submarine For First Time

Russia on October 4 said that it had successfully carried out a test launch of a hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine for the first time. The Russian defence ministry shared the clip of the test on Twitter on Monday and said that the Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine. The missile hit a designated mock target located in the Barents Sea. The latest launch by the Russian army also marked Zircon’s first launch from a submarine. The Associated Press said the same missile was test-fired from a navy frigate as recently as in July.

Reportedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles). The Russian President has also stressed that its deployment will significantly elevate the capability of the country’s military. As per AP, the officials have said that Zircon’s tests should be completed later this year before it is commissioned by the Russian navy in 2022.

Zircon to equip Russian cruisers, fighters

Reportedly, the hypersonic missile Zircon is aimed to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines and is also one of the several such missiles currently being developed in Russia. AP has stated that Kremlin has made the modernisation of the country’s arsenals the topmost priority as tensions with the West continues to soar following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier on July 19, the Russian military had reported another successful test launch of Zircon from the Admiral Groshkov frigate in the White Sea. At the time, the ministry said that the missile flew at a speed seven times the speed of the sound and that it hit the designated practice target over 350 kilometres away on the coast of the Barents Sea. Zircon’s test was even carried out on Putin’s birthday in October 2020. Responding to Zircon’s July test, even NATO had said that Russian missile development “create a greater risk of escalation and miscalculation.”

The NATO statement added, “Russia’s new hypersonic missiles are highly destabilizing and pose significant risks to security and stability across the Euro-Atlantic area.”

