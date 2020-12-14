Russia Test Launches Heavy Lift Space Rocket Angara-A5 After 6-year-long Hiatus

Russia on December 14 "successfully' test-launched the Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket after a gap of six long years. The rocket was launched from the Ministry of Defence's State Test Space Center (Plesetsk cosmodrome) and was carried out by the crew of the space forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces. According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the test launch was conducted as planned and no disturbance was witnessed during the course of the flight. The first footage of the launch was shared by Russia's space agency Roscosmos, which shared the video with a caption in Russian that stated the same.

Первые кадры пуска ракеты-носителя #Ангара-А5 с космодрома #Плесецк. В 09:04 мск разгонный блок «Бриз-М» отделился от носителя 🚀



Дальнейшее выведение орбитального блока будет осуществляться с помощью разгонного блока «Бриз-М» pic.twitter.com/P8fHrzxHZS — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) December 14, 2020

"Prelaunch preparation and launch of the carrier rocket were conducted by combat crews of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces and enterprises of Roscosmos. At the estimated time, 12 minutes 28 seconds after the liftoff, the Angara-A5.2L space rocket orbital block including the Briz-M upper stage and a spacecraft weight mockup separated from the third stage of the launch vehicle. Further injection of the orbital block into the target orbit is carried out with the help of the Briz-M propulsion system," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Previous launch in 2014

The first flight of the Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket was launched on December 23, 2014, however, due to technical and other difficulties the second flight took six years to test. According to the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Angara-A5 heavy-class rockets are built keeping in mind the environmental safety of the launch complex and the drop area as they do not use aggressive and toxic propellants.

The Angara-A5 heavy-class rockets are intended to carry payloads up to 24 tonnes into the orbit and it consists of one URM-1 (Universal rocket modules) core and four URM-1 boosters. Last year, a defect in Angara's engine was detected, which researchers said could have destroyed the rocket mid-flight. A launchpad for Angara rockets is being built and is expected to be operational by 2021. The Angara-A5 rockets are expected to replace the Proton M heavy-lift rockets.

