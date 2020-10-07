Russia Tests Hypersonic Cruise Missile On Vladimir Putin's 68th Birthday

Russia successfully tested Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on October 7 as President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 68th birthday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Vladimir Putin praised the successful test of the cruise missile describing it an important development for the country. Russian defence ministry shared footage of the test launch on Wednesday as it showed the rocket being launched from frigate 'Admiral Gorshkov' before disappearing in the clouds.

Фрегат «Адмирал Горшков» выполнил успешный пуск гиперзвуковой ракеты «Циркон» из Белого моря на дальность 440 км.



По словам начальника Генштаба ВС, она успешно поразила морскую мишень в Баренцевом море. При этом скорость звука ракетой была превышена в восемь раз. pic.twitter.com/w7bnFWHcZc — Телеканал 360° (@360tv) October 7, 2020

The cruise missile was launched from the White Sea and it successfully hit a naval target at a distance of 450 kilometres in the Barents Sea, said the Russian defence ministry. The rocket achieved a speed of more than Mach 8, which would be eight times faster than the speed of sound before it hit the target. According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the rocket is capable of achieving a speed nine times faster than the speed of sound and will have a range of 1,000 kilometres.

Why launch on Putin's birthday?

The test launch of the missile couldn't have come on a better occasion than the day when Putin is celebrating his birthday. Putin often tries to portray himself as some kind of strongman, from riding horse half-naked on the mountains of Russia to displaying his judo chops, he never misses a perfect PR opportunity. Many people in Russia love Putin and consider him a national icon, while the authorities rally behind him to push the propaganda even further. This is why the test launch on Putin's birthday is not a surprise for the world.

