Russia Tests Hypersonic Missile As Tensions Rise With US And Europe Over Ukraine Row

Amid soaring tension with Western nations, especially, US, a top Russian official said that the country is developing new hypersonic missile systems, reported TASS news agency on Friday. According to the Russian news agency, the new development came in view of increasing tensions with America and its allies. While speaking to TASS, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev told the new planning will play a key role as the Biden administration is planning to find out the "remedy" for the sophisticated missiles. "As the United States has found an antidote for the sophisticated missile, Russia has to find another way to keep all the territory safe from all sides," Sergei Karakaev told TASS. Further, the Colonel-General said that Moscow is exploring all the possible alternatives to counter the western aggression.

Earlier today, Russia in response to the US repeated aggression, the military has successfully test-fired a hypersonic cruise missile against a target in the country’s north, according to Press TV. Citing the statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Press TV said, "The crew of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted another blastoff of the Zircon missile within the framework of concluding a series of the trials of hypersonic missile weapons." "The launch was performed from the waters of the White Sea at the coastal target position located at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region," added the statement.

US and its allies warned Russia to face economic sanctions

It is worth mentioning the developments came as the US and other European nations come together to rescue Ukraine from Moscow ill intentions. According to the US intelligence inputs, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, POTUS Joe Biden, during a video call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, warned him to face "severe repercussions" if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or try to destabilise the incumbent government. Earlier this month, during the G7 meeting in the UK, the US and other members of the group echoed to exert pressure on Russia against any possible action that could hamper the existence of Ukraine. During the summit, the group had even tabled a proposal to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

