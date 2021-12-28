Russia To Bat For Inclusion Of Military In Jan Talks With US Over Ukraine, Arms Control

On Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called for the inclusion of the military in the forthcoming meeting with the United States. The talks between the two countries regarding security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine are expected to take place on January 10.

Ryabkov stated that Moscow has offered proposals to Washington about the agenda of negotiations, but the US is talking about some "abstract issues." "The dates are being discussed, but no final agreement has been reached about the meeting," he added as per news agency Sputnik. Moscow believes that the draft accords offered by it should be the point of discussion, Ryabkov added.

During the talks, the sides are likely to review the security guarantee recommendations issued by Moscow earlier this month. On December 17, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented a draft proposal on security guarantee between Russia and the United States, as well as to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory.

Last week, Ryabkov stated that the US intends to use the security guarantees talks with Moscow as a cover for Ukraine's continued military development. He went on to say that America's involvement in developing Ukraine's military will inevitably exacerbate European tensions. The Deputy Foreign Minister also stated that the US and NATO will bear sole responsibility for the escalation of tensions along the Ukrainian border, Sputnik reported.

Security concerns become critical issue amid rising tensions around Ukraine

It's worth noting that, in the context of rising tensions around Ukraine, security concerns have become a critical problem, with reports suggesting that Russia has deployed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has pushed roughly 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border, according to US intelligence officials, and is preparing for an invasion early next year. Moscow, on the other hand, denies that it has any plans to strike Ukraine and rejects Western worries as a "propaganda campaign." Russia has also stated that it has the right to move military as it deems fit within its own sovereign territory.

Image: AP