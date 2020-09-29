Russia To Complete Tests Of Mi-26T2V Helicopter By 2021: Report

Russian Helicopters will complete the acceptance tests of a prototype of the modernised version of Mi-26T2V heavy helicopters in 2021, said the company's Director General Andrey Boginsky. According to Sputnik, Russian Helicopters will receive the letter to start the mass production of Mi-26T2V in the first half of 2021. Currently, the design and development of the helicopter are underway. Mi--26T2V is the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world.

Mi-26T2V is an upgraded version of the Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter. The Mi-26T2V made its first flight in August 2018. It is fitted with modern avionics, equipped with a new NPK90-2V avionics suite enabling it to operate in automatic mode. The Mi-26T2V can lift cargo up to 20 tonnes and is protected against laser-guided and radio-controlled missiles. It is equipped with a digital autopilot, capable of both navigating as well as landing the helicopter.

Mi-26T2 in mass production

Meanwhile, the previous version Mi-26T2 is already in mass production and has been supplied to foreign customers as well as the Russian government and military. Mi-26T2 can reach an altitude of 4600 meters and has a cruising speed of 255 km/h (maximum speed is 295 km/h). The maximum takeoff weight is 56 tonnes with a cargo of 20 tonnes. The range in the helicopter is 800 km with a normal load, while the ferry range is 1920 km.

Mi-26T2 is equipped with a modern navigation system. The helicopter comes with a "glass cockpit" (digital system for flight instrument displays), systems for inertial navigation, Glonass, and Navstar positioning, enhanced ground proximity warning, and energy-absorbing seats for the crew. The upgrade from the previous Mi-26T had allowed reducing crew members from 5 to 3 persons.

(With inputs from ANI)

