Russia To Continue Its Space Exploration Plan With Belarus Despite Global Pressure: Putin

On the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's space voyage, the Russian Federation, on Tuesday, stated that it will continue with its space exploration ambitions with Belarus despite international pressure. President Vladimir Putin vowed to revive Russia's lunar programme, clarifying that he was referring to the Luna-15 lander. He went on to say that quantity and quality of Russian satellite constellations will be substantially increased. Putin's comments came when he along with his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far-east in order to, mark the country's annual Cosmonautics Day.

"The generation of the creators of our national rocket and space programme left us not only a major technological foundation but also the values that we still look up to today", Putin was quoted as saying by Sputnik. He also stated that Russia will strengthen its collaboration with Belarus on the matter, stating that Belarusian representatives will be sent into space. Putin stated that Russia aims to continue working on next-generation transport spacecraft and space nuclear technology, areas in which Russia has a "clear advantage."

Putin says goals of military operation will be implemented in Ukraine

During the meeting with workers from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's far east, Putin also stressed that the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will definitely be implemented and there is no doubt about that. He further stated that the objectives of this operation are "noble and very clear." Putin stated that the primary purpose is to help the people of the Donbass region, whose independence has already been recognised by the Russian Federation. "We were forced to do so since the Kyiv authorities, under pressure from the West, refused to abide by the Minsk agreements aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Donbass-related issues," the Russian President added.

Negotiations between Russia & Ukraine not possible without Belarus: President Lukashenko

Last week, Belarusian President Lukashenko claimed that Russia and Ukraine cannot negotiate without Minsk's participation. According to Lukashenko, Belarus' stance must be conveyed at these negotiations because Minsk has been dragged into this by countries including the West. He added that the two countries cannot sign an agreement without Belarus. It should be mentioned here that Belarus has also been subjected to numerous sanctions for helping Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

Image: AP/Pixabay