Russia To Deploy 12 Aircraft, 3 Missile Divisions To Belarus; To Hold Joint Drills In Feb

Russia will send 12 aircraft, two missiles defence divisions and one missile and gun system division to Belarus as a part of the two-stage response forces of the Union State between both countries. According to Sputnik, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin on Tuesday told foreign military diplomats in a briefing that “as part of checking the functioning of the unified air defence system of the Union State, 12 Su-35s will be relocated to Belarusian territory, two divisions of the S-400 missile defence system, as well as the Pantsir-S missile and gun system battalion”.

Russian Defence minister also noted that the number of participants in the said exercise and the included major weapons systems does not surpass the parameters defined in the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures. Fomin announced additional deployment by Moscow after on Monday, the Belarusian General Staff of Armed Forces reportedly said that it would conduct a surprise inspection of forces and means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia.

Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in February

As per the report, the Belarusian military has stated that the first stage of tests will last until 9 February and after that, both nations would hold joint military drills that will last from 10 to 20 February. In the military drills, the troops would practice strengthening sections of the state border.

The military drills in February follow an in-person meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreeing to carry out the exercise. Putin and Lukashenko met in St. Petersburg on 29 December 2021 and told Russian media outlets that he and the Belarusian President agreed to Minsk’s proposal of conducting war drills.

It is to note that Russia and Belarus launched massive military drills in September last, which NATO-member Poland labelled as "provocations" as tensions simmered on European Union's eastern border due to the looming migrant crisis. Nearly 200,000 Russian troops had participated in the week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia and the Baltic sea which was also termed as one of the largest military drills held by both nations jointly.