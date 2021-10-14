Russia To Get Special Fire Squadron With 22 New Aircraft, Putin Orders NWF To Oversee Deal

The Russian government has approved the creation of a special fire squadron in the country, which will include advanced technology aircraft and helicopters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his administration to start creating a special fire squadron in Russia, and the maintenance of the squadron will be provided by the Rostec state corporation. The squadron will consist of a total of 22 aircraft and helicopters, reported ANI, citing Sputnik.

Notably, the expenses of the squadron will be paid by the National Welfare Fund and Rostec will finance the maintenance of the aircraft and helicopters. "According to the instructions of the head of state, together with the state corporation Rostec, a flight squadron for firefighting will be created, consisting of 10 Be-200ES aircraft, 10 Ka-32A11M helicopters, and two Mi-26T helicopters," reported Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders creation of advanced Special Fire Squadron

The industrial conglomerate company has also confirmed the news and said that the Ka-32A11M and Be-200 will form the basis of the grouping. The state corporation company said the helicopter inducted into the special fire squadron will have better performance with an enhanced power engine. The squadron will have Be-200 aircraft, which are believed to be one of the most advanced machines and are capable of putting off forest fires.

The Rostec State Corporation said, "This is the latest modification of the well-known helicopter – with an increased power engine, a" glass cockpit "and an improved fire extinguishing system. The Be-200 aircraft is unique; it has no analogs. These machines are in great demand when extinguishing forest fires, " the state corporation said.

It is pertinent to mention here that every year, Russia witnesses massive wildfires across different parts of the country, destroying forests and shrouding territories in acrid smoke. Forest fire in Russia has always remained a matter of concern for the government. Some wildfires are sparked by lightning and experts claim around 70% of wildfires are caused by humans. However, in this situation, the special fire squadron formed by the government will greatly help the people and will prevent greater damage to property and land.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI