Russia hopes to have frank discussions with Afghanistan’s Taliban during the October 20 Moscow-format meeting, but it does not expect any breakthroughs, said Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov at a session dedicated to Afghanistan’s place in the system of regional relations at MGIMO on Friday. The Russian officials expect to discuss objections and ways of resolving current problems in Kabul, Kabulov said, according to TASS. Speaking at the conference, the Russian official informed that Moscow intends to "hold a sincere conversation behind closed doors with the representatives of the new Afghan leadership."

"We will sincerely convey our objections to the Afghan delegation yet not as demands but as a consultation on how it will be possible to begin to constructively resolve these issues,” TASS reported Kabulov as saying. “We do not expect any breakthrough decisions, this is a long evolutionary process, we are proceeding from this understanding. This will concern all human rights issues but at the same time the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the ways of resolving it," he added.

The Russian official insisted that the issues such as drug trafficking and terror threats will be discussed with the Taliban, as are the pressing issues with the rest of the countries. "Naturally, we expect, and I don’t doubt that this will happen, that Afghanistan’s new authorities will reconfirm their obligations on the inadmissibility of using Afghan territory against the security interests not only of neighboring [countries] but of other countries as well," the envoy said at the conference.

Taliban confirm participation at Moscow format meeting

The Taliban government earlier yesterday confirmed its participation in Russia's Moscow-format meeting 2021 scheduled for October 20. The officials from the newly installed government said that they were looking forward to discussing the ongoing situation in the previously conflict-ridden country, and will seek the cooperation of participant nations in its developmental process, The Taliban government will be sending the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi as the chief of their delegation to Moscow. The Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi informed the same in a tweet and further wrote that they are planning to hold negotiations with representatives of different nations on several issues, seeking their cooperation on issues of mutual interests and trade during this diplomatic visit.