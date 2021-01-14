Russia To Start Mass Vaccination, Says Putin During Virtual Government Meeting

On Wednesday, January 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked officials to launch mass coronavirus vaccination from next week onwards. During a virtual government meeting, it was revealed that the output of domestic medicines had increased many-fold compared to the level at the start of production. The average weekly increase in the output grew 301 per cent between April and December, and 38 per cent between November and December. The release by the Kremlin said, “Our industry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have made significant efforts to this end”.

According to a release by the Kremlin, the healthcare system worked well during the holidays. It was revealed that till date, Russia has deployed 277,000 COVID beds in hospitals. The release said, “As of yesterday morning, the average bed occupancy rate was 69.2 percent, because, among other things, at the end of 2020 you made a decision to support the regions by providing financial resources for pharmaceutical procurement to provide patients with free medicines in outpatient care”.

More than 1 million people vaccinated

In Russia, more than one million people have been vaccinated by Sputnik V, which is the country’s own medicine against the novel coronavirus. Russia started with vaccinating people over the age of 60, and as of now, more than 1.5 million vaccines have been delivered to various parts of the country. The mass vaccination campaign continues in the country with the aim of vaccinating every citizen.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Sputnik V has at least 95 percent efficacy, adding that Russia has given the world good, safe, and efficient vaccine products. The Russian President thanked the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for producing the vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The Russian leader cited the health experts, saying that the shot hits 96-97 percent efficacy in one dose as it is administered into the patient’s body. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin will receive the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine soon.

(Image Credits: PTI)