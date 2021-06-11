Russia To Supply Advanced Satellite To Iran As Early As This Month: Report

The Russian Federation is preparing to supply advanced satellites to Iran enabling the Islamic Republic to track potential military targets across the Middle East, according to Washington Post. As a part of the artillery deal, Moscow could send its domestically developed Kanopus-V minisatellite as early as this month. The deal comes amidst an increasing kerfuffle between the US and Iran and could signal the Putin administration’s support for Tehran.

Since its inception, Iran has launched four satellites- all for research purposes. Last year, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s launched its first military satellite Noor-1. However, the addition of a Russian made satellite would enhance Iran’s surveillance over regional foes and to finalize a deal for the same, IRGC has travelled several times to Russia since 2018, WP reported.

Kanopus-V is well equipped with 1.2 meters resolution camera and could aid Iran in continuously monitor facilities “ranging from Persian Gulf oil refineries, Israeli military bases to US military bases in Iraq”, according to the WP report. It also revealed that Russian officials have already visited Iran to train crew on how to use the satellite from a newly built facility near Karaj west of Tehran.

JCPOA talks resume

Meanwhile, in a development that could defreeze Washington and Tehran's relationship, talks on JCPOA began in Vienna. Last month, Iran Foreign Ministry said that the country along with six world powers has made “significant progress” in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal but important issues still need to be resolved. Speaking at a televised news briefing, ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, further asserted that by the end of the ongoing talks in Vienna, the involved parties would reach a conclusion.

In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018. After Joe Biden succeeded Trump, he vowed to revive the deal but clarified that it would only happen once Tehran comes into full compliance with the terms. Tehran, on the other hand, demanded Washington to comply first by lifting all the sanctions and embargoes imposed by Trump.

Image: AP/SpaceX/Unsplash