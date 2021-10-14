Russia To Test Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In Form Of Nasal Spray Amid Surge In Infections

Russian Health Ministry has approved Phase II trials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a nasal spray for the adult volunteers, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing the state register of authorised clinical trials. The permit was issued by Moscow on Tuesday according to a state document published on Tuesday, 12 October. Sputnik vaccine was the world’s first vaccine developed by Russia against the COVID-19 during the start of the pandemic, igniting hope for the elimination of the disease. Now, in a groundbreaking move, Russia’s Sputnik V nasal spray can be used by the patients of COVID-19 to mitigate the disease’s symptoms and get relief. The spray can be applied in two doses among volunteers in a clinic in St Petersburg, according to the document. It, although, did not provide the exact timing of the clinical tests.

Speaking at a state conference on Tuesday this week, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that the country needed to speed up its vaccination campaign. His remarks came on the day when Russia recorded its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic. Health authorities announced that the Sputnik V nasal spray vaccine shall be suitable for children aged 8 to 12 after the trials, and Russia plans to launch the new product in September. COVID-19 has claimed more than 4.8 million lives, globally. Researchers in Russia’s Gamaleya Center speeded up the pre-clinical trials of a nasal spray coronavirus vaccine to provide more treatment options to people worldwide.

"There has been serious progress made in terms of the nasal spray vaccine, pre-clinical trials are over. We are ready to move on to clinical trials," Russia’s Gamaleya Center's Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS. According to Gintsburg, the nasal spray vaccine consists of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light 70% shows efficacy against Delta variant

Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light, meanwhile, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine launched recently has shown 70% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine shows the effectiveness of over 75% for people aged under 60, reveals an analysis conducted by Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik Light also has higher efficacy against severe diseases and hospitalisations. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology announced the results of an efficacy analysis of the Sputnik Light vaccine. They informed in a press release that the jab has shown a "superior efficacy" in comparison to some of the two-shot vaccines for COVID-19.