Russia, Turkey Call For Multilateral Talks To Resolve Israel-Palestine Conflict

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on April 7, stated that Moscow is in favour of resuming multilateral negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speaking at a state press conference after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday, Lavrov reiterated that Israel and Palestine need to pursue the path of dialogue to resolve the internal dispute that must include the Quartet in the Middle East and the Arab League.

"We have long been advocating to resume the multilateral process for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, as there is a universally recognized collective mediator, which is the Quartet comprising Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations," Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is in this very framework, with the mandatory involvement of the Arab League, that we can, in practice and with hope for some kind of result, search for agreements that should be based on the principles of the two-state solution, as they are formulated in documents," added Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to Lavrov, the hurdle in the Quartet meetings was being created by the United States. "Regrettably, the UN Secretary-General, who is supposed to initiate such meetings, has faded into the woodwork, as apparently, he is unwilling to irritate US colleagues, since the United States has outspokenly declared its course of handling this by itself and of getting the Palestinians and Israelis to reconcile," Lavrov alleged at the conference.

'Common sense must prevail': Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pushed for dialogue and expressed concern about the escalation between Palestine and Israel following clashes in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. He called on both parties to refrain from further escalation as he condemned the Israeli raids into Al-Aqsa in the holy month of Ramadan. "Common sense must prevail to prevent another wave of escalation. The international community led by the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation must make efforts within all platforms to protect the status of religious holy sites," the Turkish president’s press service quoted Erdogan as saying. He also held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday.

On Friday, Israeli security forces stormed the Islamic holy site Al-Aqsa Mosque known to Jews as Temple Mount in East Jerusalem. They were reported firing stun grenades, spraying tear gas, and using rubber bullets and batons on the worshippers inside the mosque, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. More than 400 people were detained, according to the Lebanese TV channel Al-Mayadeen. Israel's side justified the raid, saying that some of the masked young men had barricaded themselves inside the mosque compound. They were heard chanting slogans and calling for riots.