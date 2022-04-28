Russia: Twitter Fined Over Rs 31 Lakh For Failing To Remove Banned Content

Twitter was fined three million rubles (Rs. 31,53,283) by a Russian court for failing to remove banned content from its platform. According to Russian media, the fee was levied when Twitter failed to remove content that was forbidden in Russia, including messages with instructions on how to build Molotov cocktails. The micro-blogging site was fined by the World Court in Moscow for not removing a number of published articles, including those that included the image of a swastika (which is illegal in Russia) and instructions for building a Molotov cocktail.

"The court ruled to find Twitter guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure to delete information prohibited in the Russian Federation) and to impose a fine of 3 million rubles on it," the judge said, according to Russian media agencies.

The reason, according to the judge, was a relevant Roskomnadzor (Russian agency in charge of media monitoring, control, and censorship) report on an administrative infraction. This occurred after the Twitter management refused to follow the rulings of the Novosibirsk region's and Chechen Republic's courts. A number of posts had to be removed as part of the agreement. One of them was a swastika with a statement that equated Russians to fascists. A link to directions for creating bottles out of a combustible combination was included in another.

'Case should be dropped', says Twitter

On the other hand, Twitter spokesman Oleg Volodin has stated that the administrative case should be dropped.

According to him, Roskomnadzor has disabled the service, therefore its records are unavailable in Russia. "So, given the circumstances, posting these notes on Twitter is a minor act," he remarked.

However, this claim was dismissed by the judge.

(With agency inputs, Image: Unsplash)