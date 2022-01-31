Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Canada Withdraws Non-essential Employees From Embassy In Kyiv

The Canadian government on Sunday informed that non-essential employees and their families will be ‘temporarily’ moved back to the country from the embassy in Kyiv, and also asserted that the diplomatic mission will stay open to help Canadian people in Ukraine amid Russian 'aggression'. As the tension has been soaring between Ukraine and Russia, the government of Canada announced in a statement, “Canada has made the decision to temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine.”

Global Affairs Canada temporarily withdraws non-essential personnel from Canadian embassy to Ukraine: https://t.co/d1fjTiVPUs pic.twitter.com/Xs12rTl0TP — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) January 30, 2022

In a statement, the government noted that it will continue to closely watch events in Ukraine and place a high priority on the protection of Canadian citizens. "Our officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens," according to the statement.

A group at the Canadian Embassy will 'continue to assess & respond to the evolving situation'

Furthermore, Canada will be forming a group at the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv, with employees having expertise in areas, including security sector reform, crisis management, democratic reform, consular assistance, as well as diplomacy, the statement reads. "Together, they will increase our diplomatic capacity and allow us to continue to assess and respond to the evolving situation in support of Ukraine", it added.

The official statement also highlighted that Canadians in Ukraine who want help and support may contact the Canadian embassy in Kyiv. Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the border, Ottawa had said previously that diplomats' families with children under the age of 18 will be temporarily removed from Ukraine.

According to Ottawa, Canadians have been advised to avoid any non-essential travelling to Ukraine, citing "ongoing Russian threats and military buildup in and around the country," Sputnik reported. Ottawa has further stated that it remains resolute in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as independence. Canada has condemned Russia's purported "threats" to the neighbouring nation. In the case of "further aggression," Canada has promised "strong consequences."

Russia, on the other hand, has consistently rejected assertions that it is planning to "invade" Ukraine, expressing worry that Western countries, including Canada, have been continuing to give military supplies to Ukraine under the guise of the claimed "threat."

(Image: AP)