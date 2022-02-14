Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Amid Invasion Fears, Global Markets Dive Into Panic Mode

As the threat of a Russian invasion looms, the effect could be felt on the global market. IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin told Fox Business that a potential invasion will lead to a "panic in the market." As Russia is one of the largest exporters of energy, Yergin stressed that a potential invasion could upend the world energy markets. "I certainly think if there’s military action, prices will go up. There will be a panic in the market. Already, you can see that the financial markets are expecting it and there will be disruptions that will occur," Fox Business quoted Yergin as saying. He opined if the US will put sanctions on Moscow, the supply chain would be poorly disrupted. "So the day after, we'll wake up and, it will be a different world," he maintained.

On February 14, Monday, Asian stock markets fell drastically and, oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, the global crude prices added more than $1 per barrel. According to a report by the Associated Press, following the security alert announced by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 1.9% on Friday. The report said that the market has slipped further after the White House encouraged Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Subsequently, Russia directed its diplomats and citizens to leave Kyiv at the earliest. The direction from Russia also affected the global market.

The Indian market also affected amid fear of invasions

It is worth mentioning Russia is one of the biggest oil producers and any military movement that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and the global industry. "Markets are belatedly waking up to the geopolitical risks posed by Russian military action against Ukraine,” Rabobank said in a report. In India, the stock markets key indices Sensex and Nifty dropped more than 2% on Monday as crude oil prices surged to a seven-year high in the international markets amid intensifying tensions between Ukraine and Russia. On Monday, crude oil prices in the international market rose above $95 per barrel, the highest level in seven years.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.31 to $94.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added $3.22 on Friday to $93.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced from $1.$1.04 to $95.48 per barrel in London. It gained $3.03 the previous session to $94.44, reported AP. The dollar gained 115.48 yen from Friday’s 115.27 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1346 from $1.1334. It is worth mentioning that the chaotic situation arose after US intelligence reports claimed Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP