Amid rising tensions over Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border, the US and several other EU nations are moving thousands of troops to Eastern Europe in order to defend their allies. While NATO’s 30 member states have agreed to increase its presence on its eastern and southeastern flank, the US has announced the additional deployment of around 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Europe.

Now, the question arises where all are military troops based, ready to respond to possible escalation at the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russia

Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and in the contested regions of Crimea and Donbas. Even though Russia has denied that the country is planning an invasion, the UK has said that there are nearly 60 Russian battle groups on the border of the former Soviet nation. Citing an intelligence report, Britain has also stated that Russia has a plan for a “lightning war” that could take out Kyiv.

Ukraine

According to Sky News, Ukraine has a military force of around 250,000 personnel. There is minimal American military presence. As per reports, the permanently deployed troops are limited primarily to the military attaché and Marine guards at the US Embassy in Kyiv. Additionally, around 150 members of the Florida National Guard are in western Ukraine on a previously scheduled training rotation.

Britain has had a 100-strong training mission in the former Soviet nation that has trained around 22,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Moreover, the UK airlifted around 2,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine last month, as well as around 30 specialists to train the Ukrainian armed forces on the new equipment.

NATO

The NATO Response Force, which has a strength of 40,000-strong military personnel, is ready to mobilise in the event of a crisis. This also includes a 5,000 "spearhead" very high-readiness army brigade, as well as 15,000 military personnel to operate warplanes, warships, and special operations forces across the alliance. In addendum to this, NATO also has another 20,000 military personnel ready to “follow-up” if a crisis lasts beyond a few days or weeks.

United States

There are around 70,000 American soldiers permanently stationed in Europe. According to NPR, Germany hosts about half of them, with the US military's unified European Command headquartered in Stuttgart. In addition to the permanent troops, an additional 7,000 American troops are also in Europe on shorter rotational deployments as part of a NATO support mission called Operation Atlantic Resolve. The Pentagon has also said that up to 8,500 US troops have been put on heightened alert, ready for possible deployment to Eastern Europe to assist NATO forces if needed.

United Kingdom

According to reports, Britain has 900 troops in Estonia, heading up the NATO battle group of around 1,000 military personnel in the country. Over 100 British troops are providing training in Ukraine. A Light Cavalry Squadron of around 150 servicemen and women are also deployed to Poland as part of a US-led battle group. Downing Street has even offered to double the size of its contribution to a NATO mission to deter Russian aggression on its eastern borders.

Germany, France

It is to mention that Germany leads a battle group of about 1,000 NATO troops in Lithuania. The German military makes up to 600 of these troops. Allied Air Command, which oversees the NATO Air Policing mission, has its headquarters in Germany.

France has expressed its readiness to send troops to Romania under NATO command. The nation contributes some military personnel to the NATO battle group in Estonia as well. France also leads NATO’s high-readiness land brigade this year.

Canada, Denmark, Spain

Canada heads up a 1,000-strong group of NATO military personnel in Latvia. The nation also has over 500 military personnel stationed there as part of the unit as well.

Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea. It is also set to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania in support of NATO’s air policing mission in the region.

Additionally, Spain is also sending ships to join NATO naval forces. Around 340 Spanish troops are based in Latvia as part of a Canadian-led NATO battle group there.

Image: AP