Russia Upsets France With New 'sparkling Wine' Law, The Latter To Drag Putin Govt To WTO

Amid row over using the term 'Champagne' between Russia and France, President Vladimir Putin on Friday has signed a law that mandates the French bottles to attach a label of "sparkling wine", instead of its traditional name, if they wish to sell their wine in the Russian market. However, the law exempts the Russian producers including "Shampanskoye" to continue using Champagne on their bottles.

The law has sparked controversy and the renowned winemaker Moet-Hennessy on Monday said it was suspending champagne shipments to Russia. The law that was adopted on Friday allows the term to be used only for "Russian champagne". According to the reports, shares in a leading Russian producer went up after the law came into force.

Russia has been using "Shampanskoye" since Soviet times

Since Soviet times, champagne — “Shampanskoye” in Russian — has been used as a generic term for a wide range of sparkling wines, some of which contradict champagne’s luxury image by selling for as little as 150 rubles ($2) a bottle. “These provisions led to a temporary suspension of deliveries of products to assess the impact of this new law,” Moet-Hennessy spokeswoman Anne Catherine Grimal said.

France to drag the issue to WTO

While reacting to the Russian government, France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the country would take the issue to the World Trade Organisation (WTO). "In order to fight for our producers, the country will fight with the Russian authorities, on the bilateral and European level, above all the interests of our geographical indications," added the France Foreign Minister Le Drian. On an optimistic note, the minister concluded, "I hope that dialogue will allow us to resolve this problem."

Russian winemakers in dilemma over 'sparkling wine' law

Even the head of one of Russia's major winemakers thinks the law goes too far. "For me, there is no doubt that real champagne comes from the Champagne region in France," Pavel Titov, president of Abrau-Dyurso, told. "It is very important to protect Russian wines in our market and provide them with comprehensive patronage. But the legislative measures taken must be reasonable and not contradict common sense."

(With inputs from AP)